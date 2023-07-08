The Shelburn is an exquisite two-story farmhouse plan that captures the essence of nostalgia and rustic charm, with its sprawling covered porch gracefully enveloping two sides of the home. As you step inside, your gaze is immediately drawn to the grand entryway, featuring a striking staircase that leads to the second floor. To the left, a versatile home office awaits, ready to accommodate work or serve as an extra bedroom if desired. On the right, a formal parlor exudes elegance, providing an ideal setting for intimate gatherings or moments of solitude.
As you traverse the entry hall, the floor plan seamlessly opens to reveal the heart of the home – the magnificent great room. Here, the boundaries between the family room, dining area, and kitchen dissolve, creating an open and welcoming space for loved ones to come together. Both the family room and dining area boast lofty vaulted ceilings, lending an air of grandeur to the surroundings. A cozy fireplace graces the family room, offering warmth and ambiance during chilly evenings.