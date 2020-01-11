I’ve been fascinated by statistics and numbers forever, especially things related to the auto industry. We were bombarded at the end of 2019 by all those wonderful top 10 lists and notable highlights prepared by the media to refresh our memory of all the things of interest that happened during the last 12 months. Some were quite newsworthy to this car guy, and in today’s column I want to share some of the more notable ones with you in case you missed them.
Ram is now No. 2
This might only be of interest to fierce pickup truck guys and gals, but it was big news when for the first time ever FCA’s Ram 1500 full-size pickup (use to be Dodge until 2011 model year) outsold GM’s Chevrolet Silverado big truck line to attain the number two best selling title. It has been the goal of FCA to attain this lofty goal for a long time. The evergreen Ford F-150 pickup remains comfortably in first place, a position it has held for the past 38 years. But the full-size Chevy Silverado has held down the number two spot for decades and Dodge, now Ram, was for a long time a distant third. Things started to change in Dodge’s favor in 1993 when the then-Chrysler Group brought out the startlingly new Ram pickup featuring the enormous chrome grille off a big-rig semi-truck. People either loved it or hated the new look. Obviously, it was the right move and over the ensuing decades, sales have grown to the point where this past year Ram took over the number two crown.
It will be interesting to see if Ram can hold on to the number two spot in the new year. In 2019, Ram actually sold two versions of its full-size pickup. When FCA introduced the all-new 2019 pickup, it decided to also keep in production the previous generation Ram pickup that was still popular, and call it the Ram Classic. The Classic was sold at a lower sticker price than the new Ram, by the way. The combination of hitting the sweet spot with the all-new Ram (even with a higher price) and continuing in production the Classic model was the right move. It didn’t hurt Ram’s changes either that the UAW struck GM for 40 days last fall. The day I wrote this column, the official year-end sales figures were released and they show that Ram outsold Silverado by 10.1 percent, with sales of 633,694. Chevy moved 575,600 Silverados. It will be interesting to see if the Chevy Silverado, with all its truck factories now at full production and, like the Ram being an almost all-new vehicle, can again regain the number two spot in 2020.
72 percent
Older readers can recall the day when cars outsold pickups by a wide margin. In fact, in 1980 cars out sold trucks three to one. Over the next two decades with the rise of sport utility vehicles, buyer preferences changed dramatically due to the popularity of such vehicles as Jeep’s Cherokee (1984) and Ford’s Explorer (1990). Lexus with its first-to-market crossover RX (1999) then ignited buyer interest in the car-based sport utility segment, and by 2000 truck-registered vehicles outsold cars for the first time. In 2019, 72 percent of U.S. vehicle sales were light trucks. Some nameplates, like Buick, will completely abandon the car market in 2020. Already gone are the Lucerne, Verano, LaCrosse, Cascada, and soon the Regal. Left in showrooms are the Encore (its best seller), Envision and Enclave. There seems to be no end in sight for the deep consumer interest is truck-registered vehicles. Buyers want the utility of station wagon-like vehicles that are stylish, fairly economical (compared to past models) and come in all sizes and levels of comfort and style. You know the market for utility vehicles is strong when even longtime uber luxury brands like Rolls Royce and Bentley, and super performance automakers like Lamborghini and Ferrari (Google “Purosangue”) now offer SUVs! Now the question is, when will Corvette offer an SUV?
1,000 pounds-feet torque
Speaking of trucks ... in case readers haven’t noticed over the past many years, there has been a battle between the three major pickup makers in the U.S. over whose truck has the highest torque rating. The “who’s on top” battle has most recently been raging between Ram and Ford. This past year Ram would boast that its Ram Heavy Duty EcoDiesel was the first to reach the magical four figure 1,000 pound-feet of torque rating. But Ford immediately spoiled their party by ratcheting up the torque war with a rating of 1,050 pound-feet for the 2020 Super Duty diesel. Now it’s Chevy’s turn.
$40 million
For a number of years I followed with special interest how the Fiat Chrysler combine surprised everyone by not only surviving its bankruptcy filing in 2009, but then seemed to magically begin an astonishingly unexpected sales run of month after month, year after year sales increases that defied logic. Turns out, the company didn’t defy logic – it simply cheated. FCA, the parent company of the Fiat/Chrysler merger in 2009, cooked the books for four years and used inflated sales figures. It was found that FCA paid dealers to report false sales. Someone is the sales department apparently kept a “cookie jar” of unreported sales that were then used to artificially boost sales if it looked like a sales streak was about to end. Our mothers told us growing up that we almost always pay for doing wrong deeds. FCA learned that to be true in 2019. The SEC fined the automaker $40 million for dipping into their cookie jar.
* Trivia answer: A GMC. GM usually sells more pickups than Ford annually when you add Chevy totals with GMC’s. The twin GM pickups now have sheet metal differences, but are almost identical under their skins.
Dar Davis founded the Lake Bluff Concours and chaired the event for many years. He has been writing this column since 1999. He can be reached at drd43@sbcglobal.net.