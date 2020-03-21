Knowing his daughter had been learning about the 10 plagues that God sent upon Egypt to force Pharaoh to free the Jewish people, a father asked: “Can you name all of the 10 plagues?”
Her brow furrowed for a moment, but then she blurted out rapidly “The first plague, the second plague, the third plague ...” You can guess where she was going.
COVID-19 is not a plague, per se, but it is a pandemic.
At this point, for many of us, there is little distinction. Our lives have been turned upside down by something that can only be seen under a microscope. It is troubling, to say the least, but we are hardly the first to endure such a thing. The list of plagues and pandemics recorded throughout human history isn’t short.
Given we are in Lent, the season that inevitably leads us to Holy Week and Easter, I’ve been thinking about the first Passover. If you recall, that also was the occasion of the 10th and final plague.
When none of the first nine plagues softened Pharaoh’s heart to free God’s people from slavery, God told Moses and Aaron to speak to the entire community of Israel. They were to relay God’s directions for how the people of Israel were to prepare for what was coming. It sounds a bit like a “quarantine in place” kind of plan.
To paraphrase: “On the 10th day of the month, each man is to take a lamb for his household. If any household is too small for a whole lamb, they must share it with their nearest neighbors. The animals you choose must be year-old males, without defect. On the 14th day, you shall slaughter them at twilight, take some of the blood and put it on the tops and sides of the doorframes of your house, then roast and eat the lamb, along with bitter herbs and unleavened bread. Eat it quickly, with your cloak tucked into your belt, your sandals on your feet, and your staff in your hand. On that same night, I will pass through Egypt and strike down every firstborn of people and animals. But the blood will be a sign for you on the houses where you are, and when I see it, I will pass over you.”
There is a good bit more detail, to be sure, but the basics are there. A plague is coming. Prepare, stay inside until it has passed over you, then be ready to travel.
In this season of Lent, many of us are now practicing social distancing and quarantining in place while the spreading menace of COVID-19 is breeding fear, disrupting commerce, making a mess of the economy, and threatening the most vulnerable among us.
God certainly isn’t doing this to us. (If anything, we’ve done it to ourselves.) God also isn’t asking us to resort to animal sacrifice to repaint our doorframes to avoid being touched by this disease, because some of us no doubt will be. But there may be some wisdom for us.
As we spend more time at home in the coming weeks, rather than seeing it as an inconvenience, what if we saw it as an opportunity? An opportunity to reconnect with God, our families, our own souls.
What if, instead of streaming the day away on Netflix, or worse, watching cable news all day, we instead stopped to pray together, read together, play together, sing together, be creative together? Maybe even give thanks together.
Not all of us will make it through this pandemic, but we can be assured God isn’t doing this to us or anyone. To the contrary, God is with all of us in the midst of all of this, and when we get out on the other side, when this pandemic, like every other, has passed over us, God will still be with us as we grieve the loss of life and begin to seek a new normal.
If we are wise, we also will come away with a greater sense of how to love God and neighbor, because we will have seen once again that, despite all our differences, we are all still connected in one great human family.