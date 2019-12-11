This watch tells time ... and so much more

It might have seemed like science fiction not long ago to receive electrocardiograms and other medical readings from your wristwatch, but it’s very much becoming a reality.
Dr. Dennis Disch has been an eyewitness to the changes in wearable health technology, and said he believes that this is only the beginning. The Spectrum Health Lakeland cardiologist recently gave presentations on the subject in Niles and St. Joseph.
“The wearable technology industry is exploding. It’s an exciting time to be in medicine,” he said. “We’re just at the beginning when it comes to monitoring patients at home instead of going to the doctor. That’s the exciting part of wearable technology.”
He said the challenge will be to design a business model that addresses sifting through the data, getting it to a doctor, and getting feedback to the patient, all while reimbursing doctors and hospitals.
“Reimbursement is catching up for this and for telemedicine,” he said. “Both have huge potential. We need to make it so doctors and hospitals don’t lose money.”
Disch said there’s also a disconnect between who typically has smartwatches and similar devices and those who really need them.
“The technology is most applicable to patients who are older, where it’s more important to know and monitor their health,” he said. “Unfortunately, the ones needing this technology the most are using it the least.”
He noted that last year’s introduction of the Apple 4 smartwatch was a game changer in the world of cardiology, as it was the first watch to offer an electrocardiogram.
“Other devices had already proved they could track heart rates, but they announced they could track and diagnose conditions such as atrial fibrillation,” he said.
Diagnosing atrial fibrillation early, Disch said, can be lifesaving, as it can lead to an increased risk of strokes, weakened hearts and heart attacks if left untreated. Similarly, patients and their doctors can check other health conditions if they have warnings of other symptoms, such as elevated heart rates, that the watch records.
The catch
Disch offered some caveats about the new technology.
“Smartwatches can’t obviate the need for a heart monitor over a longer period of time,” he said. “A smartwatch only tells us what’s happening at a specific time, it’s like a snapshot. It’s not that it isn’t helpful, but we need to have continuous monitoring over 24 hours, 14 days or even 30 days to get a true diagnosis.
“Younger people may have more false positives,” he added. “They have a lower prevalence of disease, so there’s less chance of a real positive being right. There are lots of reasons for a false positive. People may be moving their arm, or the watch may not be on right. If a person is 80 years old, it’s more likely that it really is AFib than at 25.
“It’s important to remember, a physician won’t put someone on a blood thinner without more confirmation and tests,” he said. “Blood thinners aren’t benign, they can cause major bleeding. We can’t put people on drugs lightly just because an Apple watch says so.”
He sees other potential problems that need to be resolved when it comes to integrating this new wearable technology into the health system.
For example, the watches have the ability to send a lot of data to doctors, which then has to be interpreted and stored. There are also privacy violation concerns that could keep a doctor from sending that information to a colleague. Having said that, Disch sees many benefits.
“The biggest benefits are that we can catch and treat situations early as well as the fact that it can save time,” he said. “People can save a recording and show it to their doctor. If they have an ongoing heart problem, they can use the watch instead of a 24-hour heart monitor. ... A more informed patient is a better patient.”
Other devices currently on the market can monitor conditions ranging from high blood pressure to diabetes to sleep apnea as well as send for help when the watch detects a fall, he said. Fitness trackers have been available for some time, monitoring things like steps taken, distance traveled and calories burned.
Using wearable tech
Two of those who attended Disch’s presentations last month already use wearable technology devices, just not Apple smartwatches.
Retired nurse Juanita Barker of Sister Lakes underwent heart surgery to replace her aortic valve in September. She went to get checked after she experienced shortness of breath and asthma type symptoms after walking. She had been walking 2 to 3 miles a day, and now is back to nearly that level.
She uses a small handheld monitor to check her heart. It uses patches that can be attached to her chest or hands.
“When I exercise, I monitor my heart before and at the end, and if I feel different at all,” she said. “I also use it when I go to rehab appointments.”
While she likes the idea of what an Apple watch can do, she doesn’t expect to get one as she considers it too expensive. She said her small 3-by-5-inch monitor is something she can carry in a pocket while she’s exercising. She also makes sure to check her blood pressure and blood glucose levels daily.
Cost as well as need are considerations for Niles resident Betty Arndt, who is a nurse for Spectrum Health Lakeland. She has a Garmin watch that she uses mainly to keep track of her fitness goals, and doesn’t expect to buy an Apple smartwatch anytime soon.
At 56, she considers herself a pretty healthy person, and sees her fitness watch as helping her stay that way.
“I probably don’t use it to its full potential, but it keeps me accountable to keep moving, it tracks exercise and sleep and heart rate,” she said. “As an older adapter to tech, there is a learning curve for me. Some features I used right away, but I just started using the watch for exercise training.”
She said she attended the program to learn what’s out there for consumers and to see how the new technology could be useful in helping people stay healthy and catch potential health concerns.
Holiday fitness gifts
Smartwatches, Apple or otherwise, can be expensive. But a growing number of people believe the cost is worth it when it comes to getting a better handle on their health.
As Disch noted in his presentations, an Apple 4 watch can cost around $350, with the newer series 5 watch costing around $550. The Apple watches are currently the only smartwatches that can perform electrocardiograms.
Other smartwatches are geared more toward tracking fitness as they monitor everything from heart rates to steps taken.
A recent Business Insider study noted that U.S. consumers’ use of wearable technology increased from 9 percent to 33 percent in four years.
Prices for fitness tracking smartwatches can be in the $150 range for well known brands such as Garmin and Fitbit.
Disch said while the price tag for some of these devices can seem like a lot, there are considerations people might not think about that may make the cost worth it.
“Senior citizens could justify the costs if having the smartwatch to detect health conditions early could help them save on their deductibles,” he said.
“There are devices where we can track patients remotely to see if they’re in heart failure,” he said. “Instead of a person showing up at the hospital and having to be admitted, we can catch what’s going on early and not have to admit the patient. That’s true, too, of people with other chronic diseases, such as diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”