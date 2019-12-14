At some point, all of us have sat down with our family or friends and unwrapped a gift we didn’t like during the holiday season.
Maybe it was another goofy mug to add to our mug collection, or one of those bath sets with a loofah that probably smelled good to the gift giver, but just isn’t your scent.
I don’t want any of my loved ones to feel that way this holiday season, so I’m really trying to buy them only things they need, supports a local business or cause, or that’s meaningful to them. And I’m asking for the same in return.
As millennials become the largest U.S. population group, you’ll most likely have one on your gift list.
So consider the following a guide on what to get for your 23- to 38-year-old loved ones. It can also serve to help millennials figure out what they want for the holidays, because we all know we’ll be asked and won’t have a good answer.
Their pet is an extension of them
I have a pet rabbit, and let me tell you, she loves t-r-e-a-t-s. As millennials opt to wait to have children, pets have filled that space, and the pet care industry has grown, according to a Business Insider article earlier this year.
Buying your millennial a gift for their pet is a perfect two-in-one idea. Locally owned pet stores have seen an increase in popularity in the last few years.
An artisanal dog treat could make a great stocking stuffer. You could also look into those subscription boxes for pets, like BarkBox and MeowBox, or make your own. They all start at about $22 per box, and come with treats, bones, toys and more. There are options for one-time deliveries and monthly subscriptions.
Other fun pet gifts could include pet DNA tests for mixed breeds, or a pet nanny camera for owners to watch their pet while away.
You can’t go wrong with a gift card
Whether it’s a gift card for the above-mentioned pet, a set of gift cards for dinner and a movie, or a card for gas and groceries, your millennial will love this gift. And the more local the better.
Maybe put a gift card from a local coffee shop in a travel mug from that coffee shop, or present the grocery card with a few reusable grocery bags. Maybe buy them air fresheners to go along with the gas card, or package a few of those dollar boxes of candies together with the movie gift card for smuggling in.
“Just a gift card” doesn’t have to be “just a gift card.”
What’s better than the gift of knowledge?
Last year, my mom gave me a New York Times digital subscription for Christmas, and it has been a gift I use nearly every single day. It keeps me informed on so many different topics, and even gives me national story ideas to localize to Southwest Michigan.
With the internet being such a big way for people to consume their news, digital news subscriptions are the perfect gift. Whether it’s to the NYT, The Herald-Palladium, or an athletic or fashion magazine, it’ll help your millennial be a more well-informed citizen.
You can’t really put a price on knowledge. For only $10 a month, your loved one can read The HP online each day.
Help them use their voice
Millennials have also been described as “woke.” Whether it is animals, education, homelessness or the environment, every millennial has one or more issue they’re passionate and knowledgeable about.
Why not make a donation in your loved one’s name to a local charity?
That could be the United Way of Southwest Michigan, which funds numerous charities in the area, or The HP’s Good Fellow Fund, which gives Meijer gift cards to those in need over the holidays.
St. Joseph Today has a pretty thorough list of community organizations and nonprofits at www.stjoetoday.com/discover/area-services/community-nonprofit.
Make sure they can get to where they need to go
Everyone who has a vehicle knows the terrible pains that come with maintaining that vehicle. Whether it’s oil changes, flat tires, insurance premiums or keeping it tidy, vehicles constantly create costs that aren’t always budgeted for.
This year, I’m asking for money to get new brakes on my car. Other auto-related gifts could be gift certificates for local car wash or oil change businesses. These businesses often run holiday deals.
I also recently learned that AAA members can gift memberships at a discount. No one likes driving in a Michigan winter, but having the peace of mind of on-call roadside assistance can get rid of a lot of anxiety for drivers, and their parents.
Bros love beer
Craft beer has become such a popular industry that you find more and more people traveling hours to visit special breweries, attending craft beer festivals and adorning themselves in merchandise from their favorite haunts.
Getting a beer-themed gift for your beer-lover could include gift cards, wearable merchandise or pint glasses. It could also include a membership to a beer-of-the-month club. A quick Google search produced a few options that start around $30 a month.
If you have the time, another fun gift could be a collection of a few bottles of beer from breweries around Southwest Michigan – there’s quite a few, and most are locally owned.
This gift idea could also apply to your wine-loving pals.
School pride
As we know, many a millennial were pushed into thousands of dollars of debt as teenagers to obtain four-year college degrees. A byproduct, besides lack of tradespeople, is an immense amount of school spirit.
You could get them merchandise with their school logo on it. Many mom-and-pop stores have selections of merchandise from colleges in Michigan, and even some big out of state schools.
This could mean a T-shirt, a window cling or a pair of pajama pants. If you’re crafty, a thoughtful gift could be an item made from fabric printed with a school’s logo.
One year for my birthday, which is 10 days before Christmas, my dad made me a big fleece blanket with Ohio University material and I sit under it nearly every night on the couch.
College is expensive
Another gift idea could be to pay off some of that debt your millennial incurred at college.
Ask them how much their monthly payment is, and write them a check. You’ll have your millennial singing your praises and telling all their friends, who are in just as much debt as them, how wonderful you are.
If it’s made with love, they will love it
If your budget is tight this holiday season, don’t fret. Mine is, too.
A gift that might not break the bank is the classic coupon book. This might include things that cost money at a later date, like a coupon for a movie/dinner outing, or a coupon for a new pair of shoes. But it could also include chores, like mopping or cleaning out the gutters.
Another option is the gift of music. Sharing music is a special tradition that bridges generations and differences. Make a mix tape. Spotify is also a great, free, way to share music with others. Try making a playlist of the music that you loved when you were a 20- or 30-something.
If you are a 20- or 30-something, maybe you listen to some good obscure music that you think a friend might enjoy listening, too.
When in doubt, frame it
One of my go-to gifts is framing a picture. Usually it’s a picture of myself and my sisters for our grandparents. But it could go the other way around, too.
Having a picture of my grandparents after they’re gone will be very special to me, and knowing they smiled for a selfie (or got someone to take a photo of them) just for me, would make my heart melt.
Let’s go out and melt hearts this holiday season.
Alexandra Newman is a staff writer for The Herald-Palladium. Write to her at anewman@TheHP.com.