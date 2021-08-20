THREE OAKS — Three Oaks Township Public Library has begun to use the “Library Lawn” that is part of a nearly completed site and parking lot improvement project while patrons have been taking advantage of the new parking lot behind the historic Warren Featherbone building.
Library Director Cheryl Kersey said the summer’s final Park & Read program took place Aug. 12 on the new Library Lawn area adjacent to the facility’s recently opened parking lot. The octagonal cement pad where children listened to Heidi Clark read a book and worked on a crafts project will soon be the base for a gazebo.