UNION PIER — A date has been announced for the Top 50 Wine Tasting showcase. The event will be held 1-4 p.m. June 17 at Timothy's Patio, 16409 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier. The event offers all wines at a discount. The event is $55 per person in advance and $65 per person the day of the event, if available.
Wine industry professionals will be on hand to facilitate and answer questions that arise.
Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited. Call 469-7566 or email winesellersinc@gmail.com for reservations and information.