Reading “The Light in Hidden Places” by Sharon Cameron affected me more than I expected.

It’s the story of Stefania Podgórska, an extraordinary teenager who, along with her younger sister, hid 13 Jews in her attic in Poland during World War II.

Today's Insights was written by the Rev. Debra Basham, author of "Stories of My Heart."