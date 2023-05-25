ST. JOSEPH — The Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council has launched another year of its Creative Connections game. This year, there are 21 destinations that can be visited between now and April 30, 2024. “This is the third year of Creative Connections, and it has been rewarding to see the continued excitement for both game players and artists alike in that time,” Marcy Simpson, executive director of the tourist council stated in a written release. “We’ve even added five new members this year.” Here’s how the game works: Pick up a Creative Connections brochure: a list of locations or directions to order online are found at swmichigan.org/creative#destinations Visit the Creative Connections destinations between now and April 30, 2024. Show your brochure and collect a stamp at each location you visit. Each destination has a personalized stamp. Duplicate stamps are not allowed. Collect stamps to earn prizes starting at just three Creative Connections stops. Return your brochure to the Tourist Council to be validated for prizes. All brochures must be sent for validation by May 6, 2024. You must be 18 years or older to play. Prizes this year include a large canvas boat tote with exclusive Creative Connections art and a $75 gift certificate for any destination with cooking or art classes. Learn more about each destination and the prizes players can earn at swmichigan.org/creative.
Art exhibit to showcase generations
BENTON HARBOR — ARS Gallery, Arts and Culture Center will open its exhibition, “Art That’s Relative,” featuring the ladies of the Pasquinelli family, on May 27. The exhibit will showcase five generations of female artists including Sallie Pasquinelli, Christina Cameron, Katrina Pasquinelli, Betsey Pasquinelli and Caroline Jacobson. An opening reception will take place 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Small appetizers will be provided by the Mason Jar Cafe, light refreshments served, and live guitar by Steven Reed. The exhibition is sponsored by the Pasquinelli family. The exhibit runs through Aug. 1 “This is such a talented family and a broad variety of stunning work by all – we can’t wait for the install,” Anna Russo-Sieber, founder, stated in a written release. Sallie Pasquinelli, a native of Chicago, was born in 1932. She started as an artist at the age of 4, digging clay from the riverbed to use to create clay pieces. “Creating to me is my time, it has literally saved me,” she said in a written release. “Creating is something I needed to do, and I continue to do.” She currently works out of her studio in Benton Harbor.
Top 50 wine event date set
UNION PIER — A date has been announced for the Top 50 Wine Tasting showcase. The event will be held 1-4 p.m. June 17 at Timothy’s Patio, 16409 Red Arrow Highway, Union Pier. The event offers all wines at a discount. The event is $55 per person in advance and $65 per person the day of the event, if available. Wine industry professionals will be on hand to facilitate and answer questions that arise. Reservations are highly recommended, as space is limited. Call 469-7566 or email winesellersinc@gmail.com for reservations and information.