LANSING — The Michigan Community College Association has announced its 2022-23 Executive Committee, which includes Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubatzke as a member at large.
The committee provides planning and strategic direction for the MCCA, representing and acting for the board between meetings. Its responsibilities include recommending an annual budget to be approved by the board of directors, auditing all MCCA finances at the end of each fiscal year, planning the events and activities of the MCCA, and supervising and evaluating the president.