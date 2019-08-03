Have you ever been certain of something and later found out that you were wrong? I have.
Once, I was certain I had found my car in a parking lot. When I climbed in and looked around, I wasn’t so certain it was mine anymore. In fact, it wasn’t.
In this case, it turned out to be embarrassing at the time and now humorous, but it had little effect on my life. There are many things, however, we can be wrong about that are no laughing matter. What we think about God and Jesus are two of those things.
When Jesus was here more than 2,000 years ago, he said, “In my Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself; that where I am, there you may be also.”
Many people think because Jesus has not yet returned, that he isn’t going to, and that, perhaps, the Bible is not true after all.
Many have come to this conclusion without examining God’s Word or truly considering the possibility, and even the probability, of the existence of God. However, the existence of God and the return of Jesus is absolutely no laughing matter.
God has, and I assure you he will continue to, faithfully keep his promises. This means one of two things are certain. You will either leave this life through death, or you will see the day that Jesus comes to take those who are his to be with him in his Father’s house.
The Bible says our life is but a vapor, it comes and goes as quickly as a flower blooms and withers. No one is guaranteed another day, so we need to be prepared for the imminent return of Jesus, or the day we will draw our final breath and enter our eternity.
There are four important things to keep in mind as we look for the return of Jesus:
• Watch for wolves in sheep’s clothing. Many people, from politicians to preachers, profess to have the truth, but share a different gospel or different truth than the truth Jesus taught. We must read our Bibles to discern who is speaking the truth.
• Hold tight to Jesus. The Christian life is about a relationship with God. The Bible says many people are deceived about their salvation, and we ought to examine ourselves to see that we are in the faith.
The natural question that you may be asking is, how do I know? The Bible says you know a tree by its fruit. If you are “saved,” God’s Spirit lives in you. The Bible says the fruit of God’s Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.
Examine yourself to see if you are growing these fruits. God promises if you seek him with all your heart, you will find him.
• Live your life as if there is no tomorrow. Whatever you need to do in life, do it now.
• Let your only audience be God. Please him first, and everything else will fall into place.
Jesus is coming soon. The Bible says no man knows the day or the hour, but it does say we will know the season.
Everything Jesus said would indicate the season of his return is upon us. Decide what you will do with Jesus today. You can’t afford to be wrong about him.
Today’s Insights was written by Kevin Hester, pastor at The Shore Church in St. Joseph. Insights is written by area clergy to give different viewpoints on a variety of topics. It is published each Saturday in cooperation with the Berrien County Association of Churches. The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the views of member churches.