ST. JOSEPH — The Twin City Players’ 2023-24 Mainstage Season, its 91st year of theater, features six productions. The schedule was announced this week.
The season opens with Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” Sept. 8-24. The show is adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, directed by John Taylor. The premises is that just after midnight, a snowdrift stopped the Orient Express in its tracks. The next morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed, his door locked from the inside. Isolated with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on famed detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer before they strike again.
The season continues as follows:
“The Revolutionists,” Oct. 20-Nov. 5, by Lauren Gunderson. TCP Director: Peggy Harrington. Four feisty, courageous women lose their heads in this irreverent comedy set during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris while they grapple with their legacy, their life’s purpose and their surprising friendships.
“Parfumerie,” Dec. 1-17, adapted by E.P. Dowdall. TCP Director: Cassi Holmes. This adaptation of the play that inspired several movies (“You’ve Got Mail” and “The Shop Around the Corner”) and a Broadway musical (“She Loves Me”), is a warm, gentle comedy that follows the tangled tale of Parfumerie employee George Horvath. Just days before Christmas, George’s boss fires him after suspecting him to be his wife’s lover. Meanwhile, George’s own love life goes awry when he discovers that the pen pal he has fallen in love with is a co-worker with whom he constantly feuds. Only the truth can lead to a happy resolution in this old-fashioned, romantic Christmas tale.
“The Red Velvet Cake War,” March 1-17, by Jones Hope Wooten. TCP Director: Anna Pille. In this Southern-fried comedy, three of the Verdeen cousins could not have picked a worse time to throw their family reunion. As a parade of wildly eccentric Verdeens gather on the hottest day of July, smackdab in the middle of Texas tornado season, things spin hilariously out of control and a jaw-dropping, high-stakes wager is made on who bakes the best red velvet cake.
“Rumors,” April 19-May 5, by Neil Simon. TCP Director: Scott Bradford. In this Tony Award winning play, at a tastefully appointed townhouse, the deputy mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and someone must get “the story” straight. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” June 7 to June 30, 2024, music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. TCP Director: Jacob Holmes. Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Circle Award winner “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella” showcases some of the songwriting duo’s well-known tunes, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” as well as some new characters and surprising twists.
Show performance times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. All performances take place at the Twin City Players Playhouse, 600 West Glenlord Rd., St. Joseph.
Tickets are $12 to $17 plus a $1 per ticket fee. Group rates are available. All seats reserved. Tickets available starting Aug. 1 at twincityplayers.org and 429-0400. A flex pass will be available this summer.
TCP’s 2023-24 Mainstage Season is sponsored by: Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant, The Herald-Palladium, Meijer, Bradford Insurance Agency, TPC Technologies Inc., and Lake Michigan Chiropractic LLC.