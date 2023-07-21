ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players has awarded its Brian Swiger Memorial Scholarship to Eni Buckhanan of Berrien Springs.
Buckhanan is a homeschool graduate who was dual enrolled for most of high school, including making the dean’s list at Lake Michigan College for multiple years, and inducted into LMC’s honors society Phi Theta Kappa. Buckhanan has participated in many theatres in the area, including Children’s Music Workshop, Lake Michigan College, The GhostLight Theatre, The Tin Shop and Twin City Players. They often can be found costuming and have also been props master, stage crew, stage manager and actor thus far. Buckhanan has also danced for all of high school, in many different styles and was part of the inaugural class of Dance Arts’ Teaching Conservatory. They will be pursuing a BFA in technical theatre as an honors student at Western Michigan University this fall.