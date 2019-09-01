Twin City Players celebrates 2018-19 season, hands out annual Tiffany Awards

ST. JOSEPH — The Twin City Players community gathered recently to celebrate the 2018-19 season during its 32nd Annual Tiffany Awards.
The “Monster Mash”-themed celebration recognized the performances and achievements of its members and volunteers from last season.
The Tiffany Performance Awards are named after the late Marion Tiffany, an actress, volunteer and charter member of TCP. A secret panel of judges selects each year’s winners.
Best Lead Actor went to William Downey for his performance in “Chicago,” and Best Lead Actress went to Kathy McAlhany for her performance in the same show.
Best Supporting Actors went to Kraig Kirkdorfer for his performance in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” and Adrienne Glisson for her performance in “Chicago.”
Named Best Character Actors were Joshua Bennett for his performance in “The Addams Family” and Susan Matheny for her performance in “Chicago.”
Golden Neophyte Awards, presented for best “first-time” performances in a TCP production, went to Justin Shepard for his performance in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” and Susan Meadows for her performance in “Wedding Secrets.”
The Youth Award, given for one or more outstanding performances by an actor younger than 19, went to Persephone Tusciuk for her performance in “Scrooge.”
Honored with the Outstanding Ensemble Performance Award was the cast of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
The What a Ham (Hammie) Award was presented to Scott Bradford for his performance in “Wedding Secrets.”
From each show, cast and crew members select one fellow cast member and one crew member for the highly prized Unsung Hero Awards. The following were recognized with this distinction:
• “Chicago”: Belle Schmidt (crew) and McAlhany (cast)
• “An Act of the Imagination”: Aaron Rennhack (crew), Bill Klein (cast) and Beth Taylor (cast)
• “Scrooge”: Connie Weaver (crew) and Cindy Jakeway (cast)
• “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”: Julie Smiy (crew) and Maureen Bradford (cast)
• “Wedding Secrets”: Rennhack (crew) and Peggy Harrington (cast)
• “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”: Matt Davidson (crew) and Emily Frazier (cast)
• “The Addams Family”: Abby Buckhanan (crew) and Juliet Golob (cast)
The award for Outstanding Costume Design went to Smiy for her work on “The Addams Family.”
Andrew Sawyer received the award for Outstanding Set Design for “An Act of the Imagination.”
Davidson and Dan Velez were recognized with the award for Outstanding Lighting Design for “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.”
Singled out for special service to the organization during the 2018-19 season were Eugene Weil (Bob Grace Service Award); Carol Sizer, Donna Metz and Rolfe Jenkins (Dottie Griffith Distinguished Volunteer Award); Christy Sloan and Paige Smillie (President’s Award); and Scott Bradford and Mary Nielsen (The Player Award).
TCP also recognized this year’s recipients of the Brian Swiger Memorial Scholarship: Megan Yacobozzi and Aly Wilson.