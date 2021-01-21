ST. JOSEPH — Application forms for the Twin City Players’ 2021 Brian Swiger Memorial Scholarship now are available online.
TCP established the Brian Swiger Memorial Scholarship in 1996, in memory of the former member. Scholarships of up to $1,000 are for seniors graduating from Berrien County high schools who have demonstrated a strong interest in theater-related activities during their academic careers. Winners, however, can use the award money to pursue any field of study at any accredited college, university, trade school or arts education institution.