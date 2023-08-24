ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players on Saturday celebrated the 35th anniversary of the theater’s annual Tiffany Awards ceremony by recognizing performers from the 2022-23 season.

In 1988, TCP renamed its awards the Tiffany Awards after Marion Tiffany, a founding and active member of TCP starting in 1932. In the 2023 Tiffany Awards program, a quote from Marion Tiffany’s daughter, Tracy Tiffany, explained her mom’s role: “She loved theatre, going to Chicago every month to see plays and taking courses to hone her craft. She cherished Twin City Players, through thick and thin.”

