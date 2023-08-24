Juliet Golob played Lady of the Lake (back, in green)in the Twin City Players production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” The cast of the show was awarded outstanding ensemble at the 35th annual Tiffany Awards.
Donna G. Metz, playing Sonia, and Lloyd Bolick, playing Vanya, won the Lead Actress and Lead Actor Tiffany Awards from the Twin City Players for their work in the production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
Juliet Golob played Lady of the Lake (back, in green)in the Twin City Players production of “Monty Python’s Spamalot.” The cast of the show was awarded outstanding ensemble at the 35th annual Tiffany Awards.
Ron DeKett / HP correspondent
Donna G. Metz, playing Sonia, and Lloyd Bolick, playing Vanya, won the Lead Actress and Lead Actor Tiffany Awards from the Twin City Players for their work in the production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”
ST. JOSEPH — Twin City Players on Saturday celebrated the 35th anniversary of the theater’s annual Tiffany Awards ceremony by recognizing performers from the 2022-23 season.
In 1988, TCP renamed its awards the Tiffany Awards after Marion Tiffany, a founding and active member of TCP starting in 1932. In the 2023 Tiffany Awards program, a quote from Marion Tiffany’s daughter, Tracy Tiffany, explained her mom’s role: “She loved theatre, going to Chicago every month to see plays and taking courses to hone her craft. She cherished Twin City Players, through thick and thin.”