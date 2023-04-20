ST. JOSEPH — The cast and crew of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” hope the audience can relate to the characters they’re portraying when the show opens this weekend at Twin City Players.
“I hope that they can enjoy that the show is about everybody,” Julia Handy-Blyveis, who plays Masha, said. “It’s about family, and all of us having struggles. I hope they can at least be able to laugh at themselves a little bit. I know I certainly can.”
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is a 2013 Tony Award-winner for Best Play.
It follows the story of Vanya and his adopted sister, Sonia, who live a quiet life in a Pennsylvania farmhouse where they grew up and took care of their ailing parents.
Just as their soothsayer/cleaning woman issues a warning about terrible events in their future, their sister Masha, a movie star, returns for an unannounced visit with 20-something boy toy Spike in tow.
When Masha reveals plans that will upend the family, long-repressed resentments bubble over into a weekend filled with a wild costume party, voodoo dolls, and surprise romance.
Director Larry Nielsen said it’s been a challenge to do such a renowned play, which starred David Hyde Pierce as Vanya and Sigourney Weaver as Masha when it was on Broadway.
“But they’ve made it their own. I’ve had to stay out of their way at times,” he said. “They’re so great at making the characters theirs. It’s fun to see.”
Handy-Blyveis said it’s been fun becoming her character, Masha, after being away from the stage for 16 years.
“It’s been fun putting it together – that’s my favorite part – learning everyone’s personalities and bringing it all together,” she said. “I love meeting new people, and that familiar feeling of being on stage with people I know and trust. It’s also a little terrifying because it’s been a while.”
Those actors she knows and trusts are fellow veterans of the TCP stage, Lloyd Bolick, who plays Vanya; Donna G. Metz, who plays Sonia; and Kraig Kirkdorfer who plays Spike.
She hadn’t yet worked with Christy Sloan ,who plays Cassandra, and Claire Guderjahn, who plays Nina.
Guderjahn starred in her first TCP production last year as a servant in “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.”
“I really appreciate how all of the other actors want to dig deep into our character relationships, the words that are being said and the underlying stories,” she said. “Everyone is excited about it.”
Straight off a directorial duo for “The Outsider” are Bolick and Sloan, who say going from directing a show to acting in one makes them better actors.
“It is perfect because as a director you’re giving actors things to try, then you’re like, let me try that. It’s good experience,” Bolick said.
Cassi Holmes is taking on her first assistant director role with this play, having starred in a number of local shows.
“It’s been cool to see it go from the ground up from the first read-through, and trying to figure out how to make people move. It’s like directing dolls around the stage,” she said. “Everyone has been patient with me, and Larry has been incredibly helpful and supportive.”
Holmes said the cast has done a great job at picking up on playwright Christopher Durang’s subtle comedy and the way he drives the story in little moments throughout the show.
Metz said her character, Sonia, goes through an amazing transformation from being the gloomy, Eeyore-type of character, to someone who can make a positive change in their life, even at age 62.
“It’s a quirky comedy about a quirky family. It’s a really fun script to work with,” she said.
Kirkdorfer said, without giving too much away, that this play has been a physical challenge for him.
“I’ve had to do a lot of preparation outside of memorizing my lines, but we have a fantastic director with a great eye for detail and it has not ever felt like work,” he said.
When it comes to their favorite part of the show, the cast was spilt. Some responded by referencing a reverse striptease, and others the wacky costumes and jokes that they have a hard time not laughing at on stage.
Nielsen and Holmes said the moments in which the siblings interact are their favorites.
“Durang makes a lot of the misery out of the changes that have happened in these characters’ lives, but by the end of the play, it all comes together and it’s the human connections between people and all of these challenges that has meaning,” Nielsen said. “I hope the audience comes away with: it’s our connections to people that make life important.”