ST. JOSEPH — Starting July 14, the Wednesday Brown Bag Concert Series and the Friday Night Concert Series will return to St. Joseph. Performances will take place at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell on Port Street. Both series are sponsored by St. Joe Today.
“The bandshell has both bench and lawn seating, so it’s an awesome place for all ages to experience the joy of listening to live music,” Amy Zapal, executive director of St. Joe Today said in a news release. “You’ll come away from every concert in a great mood.”