ST. JOSEPH — United Federal Credit Union donated more than $12,000 to a variety of charitable organizations in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio during the 2019 Pay It Forward initiative.
All together, UFCU’s program donated more than $16,400 to 56 different families, individuals and community organizations across the six states where branches are located.
As part of the program, UFCU gives $15 to every employee to give to a needy person, family or organization of their choice. Many times, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation, according to a news release.
Employees in Southwest Michigan, Marion, Ohio, and Northern Indiana raised money for, among others, Christmas Care in Berrien Springs, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Michigan, Fresh Food Initiative, Support the Troops, Humane Society of Southwestern Michigan, Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, Niles Food Pantry, Santa for Seniors, Paws & Stripes, Blue Star Mothers, Protected Paws Project, Hand 2 Hand, Cora Lamping Center, Hannah’s House, Toys for Tots, Ronald McDonald House of Michiana, and 21 families struggling with medical bills, loss from a house fire, and other life-changing situations.
The program began in 2008 with a request from employees that UFCU use the money otherwise spent on internal holiday celebrations to help people in the community.
President and CEO Terry O’Rourke said the Pay It Forward program is highly anticipated and regarded by employees and the members the credit union serves.
“What really makes our Pay It Forward program special is that our employees step up every year and go above and beyond,” O’Rourke said in the release. “The team at United is always looking for ways to make someone’s day a little brighter, and while Pay It Forward takes place during the holiday season, United employees give back and volunteer year-round. We believe that even small acts of kindness can lead to a big impact for individuals and our communities.”