The Michigan Humanities Council recently presented the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County the Outstanding Humanities Organization of the Year award for 2021 at a ceremony in Mackinaw City.
The council presented the plaque and certificate to the society saying, “Over the past 10 years, URSCC has worked to fulfill its mission to research and educate about the Underground Railroad in Cass County, and to restore three UGRR-related buildings as focal points for telling the compelling story. Over 400 members and an eight-member board have brought to life the critical story of a central juncture in the Underground Railroad,” according to a news release