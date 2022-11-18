Snow and gusty winds this morning will be followed by lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan has been awarded a $5,000 grant through the United to Feed Innovation Challenge that it will use to expand its Be Healthy Berrien Healthy Corner Store initiative.
The initiative improves food access and helps build healthier communities. Be Healthy Berrien is a collective impact effort of United Way of Southwest Michigan that works in cooperation with communities and corner store owners to deliver a comprehensive approach that combines small-business support, nutrition education, wraparound services, and greater availability of affordable, nutritious foods.