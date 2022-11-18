ST. JOSEPH — United Way of Southwest Michigan has been awarded a $5,000 grant through the United to Feed Innovation Challenge that it will use to expand its Be Healthy Berrien Healthy Corner Store initiative.

The initiative improves food access and helps build healthier communities. Be Healthy Berrien is a collective impact effort of United Way of Southwest Michigan that works in cooperation with communities and corner store owners to deliver a comprehensive approach that combines small-business support, nutrition education, wraparound services, and greater availability of affordable, nutritious foods.