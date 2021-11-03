The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4:30 p.m. today, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. Saturday, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 528 Ferry St., Niles.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Senior Services of Van Buren County, 8337 M-140, South Haven.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Galien Township Hall, 305 Killey Drive.
- 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 11, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. Nov. 12, American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. 12, New Buffalo.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 12, Pipestone Berrien Township Eau Claire Fire Department, 6265 W. Main St., Eau Claire.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 15, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 17, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 12:30 p.m. Nov. 18, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Nov. 19, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 3:30 p.m. Nov. 22, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church, 410 Hill St.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 24, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 2, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.