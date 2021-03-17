The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville.
- 3 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 204, 204 Linden St., Three Oaks.
- 4 p.m. Monday, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. March 24, Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St., Bangor.
- 1:30 p.m. March 25, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 4 p.m. March 25, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., Hartford.
- 3 p.m. March 26, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 11 a.m. March 29, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert.
- 4 p.m. March 31, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 3:30 p.m. April 1, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62, Dowagiac.
- 11 a.m. April 2, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. April 5, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40, Paw Paw.
- 3:30 p.m. April 6, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 4 p.m. April 8, The Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl St., Cassopolis.
- 4 p.m. April 9, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, Eau Claire.
- 11 a.m. April 10, Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 528 Ferry St., Niles.
- Noon April 14, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor.
- 3:30 p.m. April 15, Harbert Community Park, 13343 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert.