The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 11 a.m. Friday, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
- 11 a.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 63855 M-40, Lawton.
- 4 p.m. Monday, Baroda Bible Church, 9058 Third St.
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 10 a.m. Sept. 22, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs.
- 12:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Sept. 24, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St.
- Noon Sept. 27, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 28, Dowagiac Church of Christ, 58273 M-51.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 29, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 30, Galien Township Hall, 305 Killey Drive.
- 11 a.m. Oct. 1, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. Oct. 4, Waverly Township Hall, 42114 M-43, Paw Paw.
- 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 11 a.m. Oct. 7, Christian Service Center, 322 Clay St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 11, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 3:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg.
- 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
- 4 p.m. Oct. 14, Vandalia Church of God, 60825 Walnut St.