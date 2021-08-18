The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 11 a.m. Thursday, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Coloma High School, 300 W. St. Joseph St.
- 11 a.m. Friday, American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. 12, New Buffalo.
- 10 a.m. Saturday, Brookside Learning Center, 61682 Dailey Road, Cassopolis.
- 10 a.m. Monday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 M-139, Berrien Springs.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sister Lakes Community Church, 67119 M-152, Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 25, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 26, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St.
- 2 p.m. Aug. 29, Buchanan City Park, 132 S. Oak St.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 30, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 31, Galien Township Hall, 305 Kiley Drive.
- 4:30 p.m. Sept. 1, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 2, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. Sept. 3, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 11 a.m. Sept. 8, Christian Service Center, 322 Clay St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 9, Cassopolis First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road.
- 11 a.m. Sept. 13, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor
- 3:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg.
- 4 p.m. Sept. 15, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert.