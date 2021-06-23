The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 11 a.m. today, South Haven First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.
- 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Friday, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. Monday, First Presbyterian Church, 119 E. Delaware St., Decatur.
- 4 p.m. Monday, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
- 4 p.m. June 30, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 4 p.m. July 1, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. July 2, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 3:30 p.m. July 6, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 4:30 p.m. July 7, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. July 8, The Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl St.
- 4 p.m. July 9, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 11 a.m. July 10, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 528 Ferry St., Niles.
- 11 a.m. July 12, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40.
- 3:30 p.m. July 13, Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg.
- 10 a.m. July 14, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 M-139, Berrien Springs.
- 3 p.m. July 15, American Legion Post 204, 204 W. Linden St., Three Oaks.
- 11 a.m. July 16, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 11 a.m. July 19, Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St.
- 3 p.m. July 20, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. July 21, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 1:30 p.m. July 22, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.