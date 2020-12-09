The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Southwest Michigan the rest of this month, including:
- 3 p.m. today, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway, Sawyer.
- 4 p.m. Friday, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 1 p.m. Monday, Community Nonprofit Housing Corp., 870 Nate Wells Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 3 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Dec. 18, Calvary Road Community Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 11 a.m. Dec. 21, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 30, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.