The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Southwest Michigan in the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road (also a free flu shot clinic for ages 5 and older)
- 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Friday, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Monday, Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Kinexus, 499 Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Nov. 25, North Berrien Fire Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma
- 11 a.m. Nov. 30, Hope Reformed Church, 1365 Monroe Blvd., South Haven.
- 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway.
- 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Dowagiac Seventh-day Adventist Church, 410 Hill St.
- 11 a.m. Dec. 4, Arlington Township Hall, 52022 34th Ave., Bangor.
- 3 p.m. Dec. 9, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Harbert Community Park, 13443 Red Arrow Highway.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 11, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Community Nonprofit Housing Corp., 870 Nate Wells Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 1:30 p.m. Dec. 17, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.