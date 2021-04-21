The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. Wednesday, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Friday, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St.
- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dowagiac Church of Christ, 58273 M-51.
- 4 p.m. April 28, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 11 a.m. April 29, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Atkins Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 11 a.m. April 30, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert.
- 10 a.m. May 3, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs.
- 3:30 p.m. May 4, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 4:30 p.m. May 5, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. May 6, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. May 7, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. May 10, Arlington Township Hall, 52022 34th Ave., Bangor.
- 4 p.m. May 10, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 3:30 p.m. May 11, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road.
- 4 p.m. May 13, Cassopolis First Church of God, 21083 Spencer Road.
- 4 p.m. May 14, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road.
- 11 a.m. May 17, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40.
- 3 p.m. May 18, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. May 19, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 11 a.m. May 20, South Haven First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.