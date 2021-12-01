The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4:30 p.m. today, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 11 a.m. Friday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Lupita’s Market, 139 W. Monroe St., Bangor.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 11 a.m. Dec. 8, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 9, Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Pipestone Berrien Township Eau Claire Fire Department, 6265 W. Main St., Eau Claire.
- 1 p.m. Dec. 13, Community Nonprofit Housing Corp., 870 Nate Wells Drive, Benton Harbor.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 3 p.m. Dec. 17, Niles First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St.
- 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Lyons Industries, 30000 W. M-62, Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Dec. 29, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma.