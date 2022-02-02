The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4:30 p.m. today, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. Thursday, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 11, Pipestone-Berrien Township-Eau Claire Fire Department, 6265 W. Main St., Eau Claire.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 14, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
- 3 p.m. Feb. 15, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road.
- 11 a.m. Feb. 18, American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. 12, New Buffalo.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 22, Action Ministry Center, 301 Main St., Dowagiac.
- 4 p.m. Feb. 23, North Berrien Fire Rescue, 170 Washington St., Coloma.
- 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph.
- 3 p.m. Feb. 25, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles.
- 3:30 p.m. March 1, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer.
- 4:30 p.m. March 2, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman.
- 4 p.m. March 3, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St.
Mobile pantries deliver fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to people in need, often on the same day the food is donated.
The Mobile Food Pantry is currently drive-thru only. Attendees should ensure there is a space in the back of their vehicles for volunteers to load food.
For a complete list of stops, which are subject to change, visit www.feedwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule.