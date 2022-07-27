The Michigan Supreme Court has thrown out the murder convictions of three people in the fatal shooting of a Flint-area teenager in 2007. The court says their rights were violated when authorities failed to share favorable evidence with defense lawyers. The evidence was a transcript of an interview between police and a 15-year-old boy who was a witness for prosecutors. It didn’t turn up until 2014, long after the trial, when a public records request was filed. The transcript didn’t match what the teen had subsequently said at trial. The Supreme Court says defense lawyers could have cited the inconsistencies to attack the witness' credibility. In 2007, 14-year-old Robert Person was fatally shot on a street corner in Burton, near Flint.