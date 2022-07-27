The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 3, Christian Service Center, 322 Clay St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, drive thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 4, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 5, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Senior Services of Van Buren County, 8337 M-140, South Haven, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 8, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 9, Baroda Bible Church, 9058 Third St., drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. Aug. 10, Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 11, Niles High School, 1441 Eagle St., walk-up.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 11, Vandalia Church of God, 60825 Walnut St., drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 12, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 15, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. Aug. 16, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 16, Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, walk-up.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 17, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 18, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 18, Coloma High School, 300 W. St. Joseph St., walk-up.
- 11 a.m. Aug. 19, American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. 12, New Buffalo, drive-thru.
- 10 a.m. Aug. 20, Brookside Learning Center, 61682 Dailey Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 22, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. Aug. 23, ACTION Ministry Center, 301 Main St., Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 12:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.