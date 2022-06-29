The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- Noon Thursday, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Friday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 4:30 p.m. July 6, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 7, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 8, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, Eau Claire, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. July 9, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. July 11, Waverly Township Hall, 42114 M-43, Paw Paw, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 11, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. July 13, Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 14, Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. July 15, Truth Church, 32560 56th Ave., Paw Paw, drive-thru.
- Noon July 18, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. July 19, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 20, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. July 21, Watkins Park, 599-409 Locus St., Three Oaks, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. July 22, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 25, Galien Township Hall, 305 Kiley Drive, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 26, Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. July 27, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- 12:30 p.m. July 28, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.