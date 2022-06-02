The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Friday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Wednesday, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 9, Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 10, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. June 13, Geneva Township Hall, 62127 CR 380, Bangor, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 13, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. June 14, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 15, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. June 16, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 20, Galien Township Hall, 305 Kiley Drive, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. June 21, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. June 22, Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62, Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 12:30 p.m. June 23, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. June 24, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 27, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 28, ACTION Ministry Center, 301 Main St., Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. June 29, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- Noon June 30, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. July 1, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.