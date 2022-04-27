The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m., Monday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 4:30 p.m. May 4, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 5, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. May 6, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 9, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 10, New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, New Troy, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. May 11, Paw Paw Seventh-day Adventist Church, 60409 S. M-40, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 12, Holy Maternity of Mary Catholic Church, 210 N. Front St., Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 13, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. May 16, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. May 17, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 18, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. May 19, First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven, walk-up.
- 11 a.m. May 20, American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. 12, New Buffalo, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 23, Galien Township Hall, 305 Kiley Drive, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 24, Vandalia Church of God, 60825 Walnut St., drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. May 25, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- 12:30 p.m. May 26, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.