The Feeding America West Michigan Mobile Food Pantry will make a number of stops in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties during the next month, including:
- 4 p.m. today, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- noon Thursday, Brotherhood of All Nations Church of God in Christ, 516 Emery St., Benton Harbor, walk-up.
- 11 a.m. Friday, Pleasant View Church of Christ, 60550 Crooked Creek Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Saturday, Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 601 Ferry St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. Monday, Neighbor to Neighbor, 9147 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, drive-thru.
- 4:30 p.m. April 6, Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 7, Hartford United Methodist Church, 425 E. Main St., drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 8, Eau Claire Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6562 Naomi Road, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 11, Kinexus, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. April 12, Bangor Church of Christ, 214 N. Walnut St., drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 14, Cass County Council on Aging, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. April 15, Truth Church, 32560 56th Ave., Paw Paw, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. April 18, Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, drive-thru.
- 3 p.m. April 19, Hope Community Church, 2390 Lake St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 20, Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, drive-thru.
- 3:30 p.m. April 21, Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, Sawyer, walk-up.
- 3 p.m. April 22, First Baptist Church, 1446 E. Main St., Niles, drive-thru.
- 11 a.m. April 25, Van Buren United Civic Organization, 73292 34th Ave., Covert, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 26, Action Ministry Center, 301 Main St., Dowagiac, drive-thru.
- 4 p.m. April 27, North Berrien Fire Rescue Department, 170 Washington St., Coloma, walk-up.
- 12:30 p.m. April 28, Trinity Lutheran Church Ministry Center, 619 Main St., St. Joseph, drive-thru.
- Mobile pantries deliver fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy products and baked goods to people in need, often on the same day the food is donated.