Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 245 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. There will be a special outing on Friday. For more information, call 925-8471.
Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph, 3275 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will conclude its “Marvelous Mondays” from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday. There will be a family carnival finale from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Register online at www.crcstjoseph.com or call 429-5541.
St. Joseph Church of the Nazarene, 3351 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will conclude its VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday. Register online at stjoenaz.org.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18-22 for children 4 years old to fifth grade graduates. There will be a free dinner each day at 5:30 p.m. Register online at SJFirstumc.org/vbs.
Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 1955 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 21-23. For more information, call 927-3455.
VBS notices can be mailed to Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; faxed to 429-4398 or emailed to focus@TheHP.com. Announcements are due by noon Wednesday.