Napier Parkview Baptist Church, 245 W. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, will host an outdoor VBS for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade from 6-8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday. Register online at napierchurch.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host “Gathering and Growing in Grace,” a VBS for all ages, from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday. Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade will grow in their Bible knowledge through word and play. Adults and students in sixth grade and older will participate in a Bible study. The evening will start with a meal for everyone. Register online at conta.cc/3Nk1Ffs.