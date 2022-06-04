The Chapel, 4250 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will host VBS for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade from 9:15 a.m.-noon July 18-22. Register online at www.yourplacetobelong.com/vbs. For more information, call 429-1041.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host “Gathering and Growing in Grace,” a VBS for all ages, from 6-8 p.m. July 26-28. Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade will grow in their Bible knowledge through word and play. Adults and students in sixth grade and higher will participate in a Bible study. The evening will start with a meal for everyone.