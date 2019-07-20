Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Register at www.roadtolifechurch.com.
Grace Lutheran Church, 404 E. Glenlord Road, St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 9-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday. Families are invited to a picnic and send-off at 6 p.m. Thursday. Register at www.gracestjoseph.org/vbs.
Buchanan Christian Church, 112 W. Third St., Buchanan, will hold VBS from 5:15-7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Register online at vbspro.events/p/events/bccroar.
Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph, 3275 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will hold “Marvelous Mondays” from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and July 29, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. There will be a family carnival finale from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Register online at www.crcstjoseph.com or call 429-5541.
St. Joseph Church of the Nazarene, 3351 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will continue its VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday and Aug. 14. Register online at stjoenaz.org.
Niles Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. July 29-Aug. 1. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to attend.
Baroda Bible Church, 9070 Third St., Baroda, will hold VBS from 6-8:30 p.m. July 29-Aug. 2. Children 3 years old (and potty trained) through fifth grade graduates are invited to attend. Children who register by today receive a free T-shirt. Registration forms are available online at www.barodabiblechurch.org, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 205, Baroda, MI 49101.
First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Children from preschool through those entering sixth grade are invited to attend. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register by July 29 at www.firstpresofniles.org.
Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Register online at vbspro.events/p/events/8eb3cc.
Community Evangelical Free Church, 120 E. Bertrand Road, Niles, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Children entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. Register online at communityniles.com.
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Children 3 years old (and potty trained) through fifth grade are invited to attend. Register online at bit.ly/2VUQkId.
Midway Baptist Church, 7517 Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, will host a faith-based soccer camp from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9 for ages 5-10. Register online at www.midwayministries.org/soccer-camp-camper.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host VBS from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18-22 for children 4 years old to fifth grade graduates. There will be a free dinner each day at 5:30 p.m. Register online at SJFirstumc.org/vbs.
