St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2673 W. John Beers Road, Stevensville, will host a VBS family night from 6-8 p.m. June 25 in lieu of a traditional weeklong VBS. The whole family is invited to attend and enjoy games, events, crafts and snacks outside around the lower parking lot. Activities will be geared toward children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Registration is requested by June 20. For more information, or to register, visit www.stpaulswels.org.
Baroda Bible Church, 9058 Third St., will host its VBS from 6-8:30 p.m. July 26-30. Children who are pre-kindergarten (and potty trained) through sixth grade graduates are invited to attend. For more info, visit www.barodabiblechurch.org.