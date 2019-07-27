Christian Reformed Church of St. Joseph, 3275 Washington Ave., St. Joseph, will continue its “Marvelous Mondays” from 7-8:30 p.m. Monday and Aug. 5, 12. There will be a family carnival finale from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19. Register online at www.crcstjoseph.com or call 429-5541.
Niles Avenue Baptist Church, 1301 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to attend.
Baroda Bible Church, 9070 Third St., Baroda, will hold VBS from 6-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Children 3 years old (and potty trained) through fifth grade graduates are invited to attend. Registration forms are available online at www.barodabiblechurch.org.
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 4071 Naomi Road, Sodus, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited to attend. For more information, call 927-3454.
Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will hold VBS from 6-8:30 p.m. Aug. 5-9 for all ages, including adults.
First Presbyterian Church, 13 S. Fourth St., Niles, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Children from preschool through those entering sixth grade are invited to attend. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Register online by July 29 at www.firstpresofniles.org.
Stevensville United Methodist Church, 5506 Ridge Road, Stevensville, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Register online at vbspro.events/p/events/8eb3cc.
Community Evangelical Free Church, 120 E. Bertrand Road, Niles, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 5-9. Children entering kindergarten through sixth grade are invited to attend. Register online at communityniles.com.
First Congregational United Church of Christ, 2001 Niles Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9. Children 3 years old (and potty trained) through fifth grade are invited to attend. Register online at bit.ly/2VUQkId.
Midway Baptist Church, 7517 Red Arrow Highway, Watervliet, will host a faith-based soccer camp from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 5-9 for ages 5-10. Register online at www.midwayministries.org/soccer-camp-camper.
St. Joseph Church of the Nazarene, 3351 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will conclude its VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 14. Register online at stjoenaz.org.
St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will host VBS from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18-22 for children 4 years old to fifth grade graduates. There will be a free dinner each day at 5:30 p.m. Register online at SJFirstumc.org/vbs.
Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 1955 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 21-23. For more information, call 927-3455.
