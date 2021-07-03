Road to Life Church, 3800 Niles Road, St. Joseph, will host a one-day VBS from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. July 10. The day camp will include lessons, worship, crafts, inflatables, water fun and a Nintendo Switch giveaway. Children entering kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. They should bring a swimsuit, towel and water bottle. Register online at www.roadtolifechurch.com/vbs.
Harbert Community Church, 6444 Harbert Road, will host a kids day camp from 9 a.m.-noon July 12-15, with an open house and closing worship service from 5:30-7 p.m. July 15. Camp is for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. For more information, or to register, visit www. harbertcommunitychurch.org/kids-day-camp.