St. Joe First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, will hold VBS from 6-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday for children 4 years old to fifth grade graduates. There will be a free dinner each day at 5:30 p.m. Register online at SJFirstumc.org/vbs.
Greater Faith Apostolic Church, 1955 E. Britain Ave., Benton Harbor, will hold VBS from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday-Friday. For more information, call 927-3455.
Did you take photos during your Vacation Bible School? Mail them to Focus, The Herald-Palladium, P.O. Box 128, St. Joseph, MI 49085; or email them to focus@TheHP.com for possible inclusion in the paper. Please identify anyone shown in the picture.