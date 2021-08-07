Second Baptist Church, 600 Donald Adkins Drive, Benton Harbor, will host a one-day, outdoor VBS from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Each participant will receive a lesson, gift bag and refreshments. For more information, call the church at 926-8191.
