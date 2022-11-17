Circle of Lights Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to stop by Glenn on Nov. 25.

 Contributed photo

GLENN — Glenn’s old-fashioned holiday tradition, “Circle of Lights” will be returning in-person this season, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s in-person event will include a merchant walk with giveaways and refreshments, a bake sale with tours of Glenn’s historic school house, free photos that will be taken in a vintage sleigh and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by horse-drawn carriage.