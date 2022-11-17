Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in favored snowbelt locales.
GLENN — Glenn’s old-fashioned holiday tradition, “Circle of Lights” will be returning in-person this season, following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s in-person event will include a merchant walk with giveaways and refreshments, a bake sale with tours of Glenn’s historic school house, free photos that will be taken in a vintage sleigh and the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus by horse-drawn carriage.