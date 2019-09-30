BERRIEN SPRINGS — The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board have announce that Vivian A. Laughlin, a May graduate of Andrews University, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to Israel in ancient near Eastern archaeology and anthropology.
Laughlin, who received her Ph.D. in archaeology, will research at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem – Institute of Archaeology as part of a post-doctoral project, “Serapis and Isis in Judea and Palestine.”
Laughlin is one of more than 800 U.S. citizens who will teach, conduct research and/or provide expertise abroad for the 2019-20 academic year through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, according to a news release.
Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected based on academic and professional achievement, as well as a record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
