Be a friendly caller
The Region IV Area Agency on Aging is looking for volunteers who can serve as friendly voices, talking to seniors over the phone, and checking in with them regularly.
The spread of COVID-19 has created unique challenges for seniors. Many of the vital systems they’ve relied on for companionship and social interaction have been put on temporary hold.
During calls, volunteers will provide reassurance, help connect seniors to information regarding services they need, and make sure they aren’t feeling lonely or isolated.
Training will be provided, and a background check is required.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Process donations
Mosaic CCDA is looking for a few volunteers who enjoy “retail therapy” as a way to unwind.
Volunteers will help process donations at Mosaic’s resale shop, hang clothes and keep the store looking tidy.
Volunteers are asked to wear a face mask.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
VITA volunteers
United Way of Southwest Michigan again is offering the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which provides free tax preparation for low-income working families and seniors in Berrien and Cass counties.
Program volunteers will offer tax help to those who make $56,000 or less, and who need assistance in preparing their tax returns.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Teach seniors social media
Are you great with social media? Are you often asked to show others how to use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok?
The Region IV Area Agency on Aging could use your help teaching area seniors the ins and outs of using social media to stay connected, be safe and avoid fraud, discover new groups and hobbies, and express their creativity.
A background check is required.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Help distribute water
City of Benton Harbor residents have been advised to use bottled water due to elevated levels of lead in the city-supplied water. The state is providing free bottled water to city residents.
Area organizations are working together to provide residents with cases of water. Volunteers are needed to move these cases into residents’ vehicles, and help at drive-thru distributions.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Share your compassion
Caring Circle (formerly Hospice at Home) is seeking volunteers to provide companionship to patients who live in nursing homes and their own homes.
Volunteers can choose to go to a patient’s home while their caregiver leaves for a short time, or can visit patients in nursing homes. Volunteers sit with patients and talk, hear about their lives, play games, listen to music or just provide quiet company.
Medical training isn’t required. Hours are flexible and can be tailored to a volunteer’s availability.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Do you enjoy driving?
The Greater Niles Senior Center is looking for volunteers to drive seniors to and from medical appointments.
Volunteers can use the senior center’s van. A CDL or chauffeur’s license isn’t required. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, and are subject to a background check.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Get behind the wheel
Senior Nutrition Services/Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan needs drivers to deliver food in the South Haven area.
All applicants will be asked to sign a confidentiality and HIPAA form, and will undergo background checks. They must own a reliable vehicle that can accommodate large coolers/hot boxes that contain meals.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Health care heroes
PACE of Southwest Michigan is looking for medically trained volunteers to help support their staff and clients as a nurse and nursing assistant.
The nurse will provide care to participants in the PACE Center and in the community.
The nursing assistant will perform participant care activities and other tasks as assigned to assist the primary care, therapy and adult day health staff.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.