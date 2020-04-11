Help community members in need
The Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency helps those in our community who need assistance. SMCAA advocates for struggling individuals, providing them with a variety of programs and opportunities.
The agency is hosting a family food distribution drive-thru at its warehouse – 331 Miller St., Benton Harbor – on April 30. SMCAA anticipates assisting 300-500 in-need families, and need volunteers to assist.
SMCAA has partnered with Feeding America to provide a mobile food truck during the event. SMCAA staff and volunteers will follow strict COVID-19 guidelines while interacting with these families.
For more information, or to sign up, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.
Operation COVID Cheer – send seniors cheer
Meals on Wheels of Southwest Michigan and the Greater Niles Senior Center are asking for people to make and send cards to senior citizens.
Be creative and help cheer up someone who is lonely and potentially scared.
Turn compassion into action
American Red Cross of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers for several opportunities, such as a Disaster Action Team members, who provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.
The American Red Cross also is looking for blood drive volunteers in Berrien and Cass counties.
COVID-19 standby volunteers needed
United Way of Southwest Michigan is looking for volunteers who are willing and able to help in a variety of ways during the COVID-19 crisis. Volunteers may be needed to help with tasks such as food distribution, cleaning and laundry.
At this time, this opportunity is an “on-call” opportunity, meaning volunteers will only be contacted if a specific need arises.
