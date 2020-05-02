Face masks for front-line workers

In partnership with the Emergency Operations Center, United Way of Southwest Michigan is collecting homemade face masks to distribute to front-line workers and volunteers at area agencies and organizations.

United Way of Southwest Michigan mobilizes the caring power of communities to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person. Volunteering your time and talent to create lasting solutions that improve life for everyone is an important part in United Way accomplishing this work. Volunteer today and join the fight, by visiting www.uwsm.org.